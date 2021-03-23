12 women among 13 killed in Gwalior auto-bus collision

Gwalior

Twelve women and a man were killed after the auto-rickshaw in which they were traveling collided with a speeding bus in Old Chawni, Gwalior, MP on Tuesday morning.

The accident took place around 5 am on Gwalior-Morena road when the bus driver apparently tried to avoid hitting a person on the road, said state Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput while announcing an inquiry. PM Modi expressed grief over the incident in a tweet. The women, who worked as cooks at an ‘anganwadi ken­dra’ (govt-run child care centre) in Stone Park in Old Chawni Ganga Malanpur locality, were returning home after work, Gwalior collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh said.