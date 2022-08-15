e-Paper Get App

Mumbai police detain man from Dahisar for making threat calls to Mukesh Ambani's family

The person made three to four calls on a landline number of the Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon area around 10.30 am, he said.

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 03:22 PM IST
Mukesh Ambani |

A man was taken into custody by the Mumbai police on Monday for issuing threats to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family, a police official said.

The man, identified as Afzal, made three to four calls on a landline number of the Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon area around 10.30 am, he said.

After receiving information about the calls, the Mumbai police initiated a probe into it.

"Today morning around 1030 am, threat calls were received on the public number of Reliance Foundation Hospital under DB Marg P.S. from an anonymous number. The caller issued threat in name of Sh. Mukesh Ambani. FIR in this matter is being regd. at DB Marg P.S. under relevant sections. The suspect has been detained from Dahisar area. Further investigation in this matter is being done," a statement from Mumbai police read.

A preliminary inquiry suggested the caller was mentally unstable, the police official said.

