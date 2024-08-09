 Mumbai: Man Calls Railway Police Control Room, Claims 'RDX Planted At CSMT' In False Bomb Threat
"An unidentified person made a call claiming that RDX was being placed at CSMT. As soon as the call was received, the GRP police informed the local police and bomb squad. A search was conducted at all CSMT stations, but nothing was found," police said. Efforts are being made to trace the person who made the call, they said.

August 9, 2024
article-image
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) | File Photo

Mumbai, August 9: An unidentified man allegedly made a call to the Government Railway Police control room, claiming that RDX had been planted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Friday, police said.

Following the call, police conducted searches at all CSMT stations but nothing was found.

In a statement, Government Railway Police (GRP), in Mumbai said, "A call was received at the GRP control room regarding RDX being placed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus".

"An unidentified person made a call claiming that RDX was being placed at CSMT. As soon as the call was received, the GRP police informed the local police and bomb squad. A search was conducted at all CSMT stations, but nothing was found," police said.

Efforts are being made to trace the person who made the call, they said.

"The officer mentioned that when an attempt was made to trace the caller's location, it showed up near CSMT. Shortly after, the individual switched off the mobile phone. The number used to make the call was traced to locations in both Mumbai and Bihar," police said.

