Mumbai: Man arrested with brown sugar in Amboli

The Amboli police have nabbed a man with six grams of brown sugar valued at Rs 1.8 lakh in the international market. The youth was held at Agarwal Estate Road on Tuesday night and has been identified as Shoaib Akbar Ali Sayyed. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The police said they acted on a tip-off about a drug peddler. Staff Reporter

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 02:02 AM IST