Updated on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 02:02 AM IST

Mumbai: Man arrested with brown sugar in Amboli

Staff Reporter
The Amboli police have nabbed a man with six grams of brown sugar valued at Rs 1.8 lakh in the international market. The youth was held at Agarwal Estate Road on Tuesday night and has been identified as Shoaib Akbar Ali Sayyed. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The police said they acted on a tip-off about a drug peddler.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 02:02 AM IST
