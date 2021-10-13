Mumbai: Man held for murder after smashing friend's head over sleeping place row

Sir J J Marg police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly killing his friend over a trivial issue, the accused Rajesh Thakur was traced and arrested by the police in 24-hours of the murder. Both the victim and Thakur does odd jobs, a fight over sleeping place on Monday night turned ugly and resulted in accused smashing victim's head with a concrete block, said police

The incident came to light on Monday evening when a pedestrian alerted the police control room after discovering a body in a pool of blood near before Khada Parsi junction just after 10 in the night, the J J Marg police rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to J J hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

The police initially registered an accident death report, however the investigation revealed that deceased head has been smashed by a stone. The police alerted the their network of informant.

With the help of CCTV footages and based on narratives of witnesses the police managed to traced him.

Initially Thakur who pulls hand carts refused to play any role in the murder but bruises mark on his face gave it away, said a police officer.

According to the police, both deceased and Thakur sleep on same footpath however at the time of incident an argument broke out between them over a sleeping place and in the fit of rage Thakur smashed victim's head with a concrete block and escaped, said police. "The accused who has been arrested on the charges of murder will be produced before the court on Wednesday, " said Subhash Borate, senior inspector of J J Marg police station.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 05:52 PM IST