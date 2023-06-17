Mumbai: Man Arrested In 30 Year Old Murder Case

Representative Photo |

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a man for allegedly killing an elderly couple in Lonavala 30 years ago, on October 4, 1993.

The gruesome crime

According to the police, in 1993, Amol Kale (then 24), Vinay Desai (then 21) and Avinash Bhimrao Pawar (then 19) entered in Valan Satyam Society, Lonavala with the intention of robbing the house. They allegedly killed an elderly couple Dhanraj Kurva, 55, and Dhanlaxmi Kurva, 50.

They had allegedly strangled them and stabbed them with a knife before looting all the gold ornaments from their residence. The Lonavala police had apprehended Kale and Desai, but Pawar was at large.

On Friday, the crime branch arrested Pawar from Vikhroli. He lived in Delhi changing his name from Avinash Bhimrao Pawar to Amit Bhimraj Pawar. He will be handed over to the Lonavala police station where a murder case is registered against him.