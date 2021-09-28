Mumbai: Man accused of breaking-in and stealing arrested, police recovers TV, mobile phones and cash

Thane: The Shil-Daighar police in Thane have arrested a 26-year-old accused and solved the housebreaking and theft case. The police have recovered mobile phones, TV, and cash worth Rs 30,000 robbed in the housebreaking.

The police said the theft took place at the residence of Mushtaq Samid Khan (30), who resides at Iqra apartment in Khardi village in Shil-Daighar, Thane. Khan claims the theft took place in-between September 13 to September 19, when Khan was not present at the residence. “Some unknown person got inside the house by breaking the lock and took away the mobile phone, 32 inches TV, and cash worth Rs 30,000. Khan then approached the Shil-Daighar police and registered a case under sections 454, 457, and 380 of the Indian penal code,” said a police officer from Shil-Daighar police station.

The police team with no clue of the accused then started scrutinizing the CCTV footage from the nearby buildings and shops. Almost after scanning the footage for the last six days, the officials lead with some clue. “On September 26, we arrested the accused identified as Sarfaraz Hussain Salim Khan 26, a resident of Mumbra-Panvel road. The mobile phone, 32 inches TV, and cash worth Rs 30,000 were recovered from him,” said a police officer.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 09:57 PM IST