Mumbai: Malvani Police Arrest Pani Puri Vendor With 101 Gram Of Mephedrone Worth ₹8 Lakh

The Malvani police have arrested a pani puri vendor for allegedly possessing 101gm of mephedrone (MD, a narcotic substance) worth Rs 8 lakh. The vendor, Kaif Khan, 21, was held near a masjid in Malvani on October 18.

The police said that Khan, a resident of Bandra, had come to Malvani to deliver drugs, adding that 101gm is considered a commercial quantity. They said that Khan has a criminal background and vends in Lal Mitti, Bandra East. An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The arrest was made when assistant police inspector Nilesh Salunkhe and his team were patrolling the Malvani area. In another case, the Bandra police arrested a man, identified as Sonu Hadole, for allegedly possessing MD worth Rs11 lakh. He had allegedly obtained 41gm MD from his wife Fatima. A case has been filed against him under the NDPS Act.