Mumbai: Malad Society Residents Accuse Police & BMC Of Inaction Against Noise Pollution & Illegal Tree Cutting

Representational Image

The Malad police have failed to take effective actions against a religious organisation even after the residents have been complaining against the use of loudspeakers beyond permissible limits. The residents have also complained to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation against a Jain organisation for trespassing in the society’s premises and illegally chopping a tree.

The residents of Vaidya Building located at Liberty Gardens in Malad (W) have alleged a religious organisation Sanskar Dham Bhavan of flouting loudspeaker rules by playing loud music since early morning. The relatives have alleged that the organisation has been playing loud music and religious preachings from 6 am in the morning and till 10 pm in the evening.

The residents have been complaining against the use of loudspeakers from September 2022 but have alleged that Malad police have not taken any action against the organisation to curb the flouting of rules. In one of the letters, the residents have also alleged that the organisation’s office bearers have threatened the complainants of “continuing the music and it is the residents who will have to bear the noise, no matter how many complaints are written."

Read Also Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud To Lay Foundation Stone For New Court Complex In Mumbai Today

Sachin Khedekar, a resident of Vaidya Building and a complainant said, “It has been over two years and we are still dealing with the noise pollution generated right outside our window. The police have taken no action against this. Kids in the building are facing difficulties in focus on studies and loud music is also disturbing senior citizens, while the young members of the building cannot sleep at night.”

The residents of the same housing society have also alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has also not taken action against a Jain organisation since a year for illegal cutting down of a tree in their premises. They had alleged that the members of Sakal Digambar Jain Samaj Mandal, which has a plot adjacent to their building, trespassed their boundary and chopped down a full-fledged tree in the society premises.

According to the complaint written to the BMC, in October 2023, th residents have alleged that the people representing Sakal Digambhar Jain Samaj Mandal trespassed their building on October 5, 2023 and cut down an Audumbar Tree without any prior approval. The complaint also stated that after the residents raised an objection towards the cutting activity, the representatives of the Jain organisation had the due permission from the BMC, but the BMC permission letter stated that the tree was in their premises and was a dead tree.

“It is pertinent to note that the tree was in our premises and it was not a dead tree and it was growing which makes the permission letter invalid. We had asked the BMC to take strict actions against the perpetrators for illegally cutting down a tree. However, till date the BMC has not taken any action in this matter while it has been over a year that the tree was killed,” added Khedekar.

The Free Press Journal contacted Ravindra Adane, senior inspector at Malad police station and Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of P/North ward which includes Malad (W), but both of them were not available for comments.