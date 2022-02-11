Mumbai: Malad police pose as lovers; arrest 5 for house break-in

In order to nab five men who had stolen valuables worth Rs 18 lakh from an elderly woman's home last month, Malad police disguised themselves.

As per reports from Times of India, While one acted as an auto driver another became a hawker, while two even posed as lovers.

The operation was conducted over seven days in Ghatkopar, Navi Mumbai, Mumbra, Govandi, and Malwani.

As per the report, the elderly woman's home was ransacked on January 31. The day was also her 60th birthday and she had paid a visit to Mahalaxmi temple with her family and friends before going out for dinner.

On her return, the woman found the house ransacked and her gold jewellery, missing. The robbers had even taken away the TV set.

On scanning the CCTV footage of the area, the police found a taxi making rounds. After tracking down the cab, the cops discovered that driver's son Naushad Khan had been arrested for theft and robbery, earlier.

Khan then told them that his accomplices were involved in the crime. Police have remanded five people to police custody till February 14.

