Mumbai: Malad man loses ₹70k in wine shop listing fraud

A 38-year-old Malad resident was duped to the tune of ₹70,000 while placing an order for liquor after getting the number on an online search engine. The unidentified accused, who allegedly cheated the victim through Google listing fraud, supposedly changed the contact number on search engine and duped the victim by making a series of transactions for wine worth ₹2,840. A case has been registered at Malad police station against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

According to Malad Police sources, the incident occurred on August 2, when the complainant had ordered two bottles of wine from Chincholi Wines, after he searched a number on the online search engine, but was connected to a number, wherein a man had answered. Police said, after receiving the call, the man allegedly asked to make a payment through an e-wallet service.

After first making a payment of ₹2,840, the accused asked him to make a payment of ₹31,000, which will bit be debited from the account, and is only for the receipt purpose. The money, was however, debited and again a transaction of ₹31,000 and ₹2,840 was made. When asked the reason, the accused allegedly hung up the call. Upon again searching the wine shop's number, the complainant came across the shop's landline number, and upon contacting realised that he was duped.

The complainant immediately approached Malad Police and lodged a complaint, acting on which a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for cheating.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 12:56 AM IST