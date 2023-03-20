Mumbai: Mahim Fort all set for restoration | Sourced Photo

The BMC recently demolished scores of encroachments at Mahim Fort, which has been a protected historical structure since 1972 under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Ruins Act of 1960.

The seaside part of the fort is in a dilapidated condition and housed 267 huts with 3,000 residents, posing a risk to their lives and the precarious condition of the fort. Officials said they will undertake repair and restoration work under the guidance of appointed archaeologist Vikas Dilawari before opening the monument to tourists.

Fort situated along the seafront close to the beach

Mahim Fort is situated along the seafront and is close to the beach. Over the years, neglect led to the precincts getting encroached right under the watchful eye of the civic body. The tenements that were demolished were built out of bricks and wood. The civic body had sent notices to the dwellers, who refused to pay heed.

A civic official of G-North ward conducted a meeting to rehabilitate the dwellers to a suitable location. Around 175 flats were allotted to eligible residents by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in a transit camp built as part of the ongoing project at Sairaj Gudai Pada at Malad. Besides, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) handed over 77 flats at the rehabilitation building constructed at Bhandari Metallurgy. Another 11 flats have been allocated in the Royal Finch building at Malvani.

Despite allotments, dwellers were still residing at the fort, affecting its restoration work. Finally, under police protection, the BMC razed the huts and registered a case against protesters on March 17.