Mumbai: BMC razes slums near Mahim Fort ahead of its restoration; relocates slum dwellers

Mumbai: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation on March 17 demolished the slums near Mahim Fort ahead of the restoration of the heritage structure. The fort's--which is under the BMC limits--sea side wall of the fort is in a dilapidated condition, the civic agency said.

The BMC reasoned that it had become "extremely risky" for people to continue to live there due to the fort's poor condition. "Staying there any longer was extremely risky for the residents, as a partial or complete collapse of the fort could result in a large number of casualties as the fort housed 267 huts and approximately 3000 residents," the BMC said in their media statement on demolition drive.

The civic body further stated that in the larger interest of public and on humanitarian grounds, vacating the premises was necessitated and deserving dwellers have been provided alternate accommodation in another project.

History of Mahim Fort

Mahim Fort is situated along the seafront of Mumbai, very close to Mahim Beach. According to the popular legend, King Bimbadev of Aparanta (Northern Konkan) established his kingdom here which was once called 'Mahikavati'. The kingdom flourished and then his descendants built the Mahim Fort between 1140 and 1241.

The fort which is over 800 years old was once used by the British as a port and there a Customs House was erected in the heritage structure. The Customs, after Independence vacated the premises but the ownership is with the department, BMC stated.

The slums were demolished in a bid to repair and restore Mahim Fort which is a heritage structure dating back to 800 years ago | Sourced Photo

Encroachment at Mahim Fort began since 1972

Mahim fort was declared state protected monument under Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Ruins Act of 1960 in the year 1972 and the Customs removed additional security.

Consequently, the monument was encrochaed upon. The hutments built out of bricks, wood and etc led to dilapidation. The BMC also stated that residents were using facilities of electricity, drinking water and sewage and etc.

BMC corresponded with SRA, MMRDA to house residents

"Considering all the above factors, it is very necessary to renovate the Mahim fort," The BMC stated and added, "Under the project--declared as a special project--the huts are being surveyed through the total station surveyor after that notices were given to the hut holders and the proofs/documents of their huts were called and on the basis of the evidence/documents submitted by them, the eligibility of the said hut holders was prepared as per the prevailing policies of BMC. Out of the total of 267 hut holders, 263 were qualified."

The BMC corresponded with Slum Redevelopment Authority and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority to rehabilitate the slum dwellers to a suitable place.

The civic body also said that the Mahim fort after repair and restoration will be opened for tourists.