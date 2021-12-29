Mumbai: Maharashtra Real Estate Appellate Tribunal sets aside revised order by MahaRERA citing serious infirmities

The Maharashtra Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (Mreat) Mumbai, in a recently passed judgment by Shriram R. Jagtap Member (J) & SS Sandhu has have given a major blow to the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) for modification of its own passed order wherein the Appellate has set aside the revised order and called it serious infirmities on MahaRera's end.

The matter is about two homebuyers Mahesh and Rinku Thawani (husband and wife) who purchased two flats in a project of SSSC Escatics Private Limited in 2008 in Juhu. However, due to no agreement for sale signed despite repeated attempts made by the homebuyers, they finally approached MahaRERA seeking relief.

The homebuyers were represented by Advocate Tanuj Lodha from Lodha & Lodha Advocates.

They pleaded that their developer should be directed to agree to sell, give peaceful possession of their booked flats, complete the pending project work, be restrained from signing a third party agreement and the developer should bear the cost of enhanced quantum of stamp duty due to delay caused.

MahaRERA in February 2019 granted one of the relief to the aggrieved homebuyer that the developer should execute an agreement for sale within one month of the order passed.

Following this, from April 2019, the homebuyer did several attempts to finalise the draft of the agreement, however, the developer demanded an additional amount on grounds claiming that the area of the booked flat has increased. Thereafter, the homebuyer asked to provide a revised approved plan but the developer failed to give any, the said homebuyers alleged.

Later in 2019, the homebuyers filed an online execution application to the MahaRERA to enforce the said developer to execute the February 2019 order. However, the MahaRERA in July 2019 modified the previous final order directing the developer to sign an agreement for sale with the homebuyers within 30 days and failing which the money will be refunded. In October 2019, the developer terminated the deal.

The homebuyers claimed that in 2008, the flat was sold at Rs 40.56 lakh and the current market value of the property is Rs 1.80 crore. Therefore, it is evident that the developer is trying to make a profit from the termination, they claimed. Moreover, they never wanted a refund.

An appeal in Maharashtra Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (Mreat) Mumbai was filed against the MahaRera Modified order. The tribunal in December 2021 has set aside the MahaRERA's July 2019 revised order and has upheld the first order of February 2019 and directed that a fresh hearing will be taken to execute the order.

Meanwhile, the purchased flat by Thawani has been sold by the developer to another homebuyer though the termination was not accepted by them, they claimed.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 07:00 AM IST