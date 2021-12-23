Mumbai: MHADA obtains response from two renowned developers for Patra Chawl redevelopment project

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has obtained response to its tender floated for carrying out over 13 years old delayed Goregoan's Patra Chawl housing redevelopment project. According to an insider, two renowned developers-- Relcon Infraprojects Ltd and Aluwalia contracts have shown interest in this redevelopment project. Interestingly, if everything goes according to plan, the appointment of one of the developers will made, said an official, who did not wish to be named.

Relcon Infrastructure has carried out some of the prestigious projects across the country. Some of the landmark projects include residential and hostel buildings for IIT Gandhinagar, the Iconic Tower for MMRDA in Mumbai, Income Tax Headquarters at Ahmedabad, Trauma Hospital for MCGM Mumbai, Surat Airport runways, Mumbai Highways, Wadala truck terminal among others. Similarly, Aluwalia contracts --one of the leading construction company having over five decades of history. Some of the landmark project this company executed includes Mumbai Metro One Depot, SEBI office in BKC, India Bulls office Parel, La Citadel Residential building in Mumbai and other parts of the country.

According to the MHADA officials, technical scrutiny of the received bids will be carried out now and thereafter, further process of appointment and awarding of contract will take place.

The scope of work primarily includes survey, planning, designing, construction, structural restoration, obtaining all relevant permissions, amendments and required completion/occupation certificate from local authorities concerned on lump sum basis to complete the balance work of rehab portion.

The Free Press Journal had reported that MHADA had floated the tender after Uddhav Thackeray government cleared a decision in July, directing the agency to complete the rehab portion of the project on priority and resettle the chawl tenants waiting for their homes since 2010.

The redevelopment of Patra Chawl spread over 47 acres has been hogging the headlines. The chawl owners had vacated the property in 2007. In 2008, MHADA gave the contract to Guru Ashish Developers, a subsidiary of HDIL, to rehabilitate 672 tenants. However, the developer, Guruashish Constructions, went into insolvency in 2017 and tenants were left without transit rent payments. The construction work stopped, too. Moreover, 306 tenements which the developer was to hand over to MHADA for distribution through its lottery system, are also incomplete.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 09:17 PM IST