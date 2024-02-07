Mumbai: Maharashtra ACB Nabs Borivali Police Inspectors & Sub-Inspector In Bribery Case

Representative Image |

A senior police inspector, a police inspector and a sub-inspector earlier posted with Borivali police station have been booked by Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a bribery case.

Those booked have been identified as Senior Inspector of Police Sudhir Kalekar, Inspector of Police Arvind Ghag and Sub-Inspector of Police Swapnali Mande. They were earlier posted at the Borivali Police Station.

According to the ACB, a case had been registered against the complainant's husband and in-laws at Borivali Police Station based on the complaint given by her.

"In order to seize the stree dhan of the complainant in the said offence and to record the victim's statement before the court, the accused officials had demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh, out of which Rs 2.25 lakh was accepted by PSI Mande, the ACB claimed in a statement on Wednesday.

"In order to file a case against the said public servants, an application was submitted by the complainant in the court. The court then ordered registration of an offence against the accused officers under section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) Prevention of Corruption Act after which a case has been registered on Tuesday," the statement added.

In another case, a sub-inspector from Bhandup police station has been booked by the ACB for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from a person against whom a criminal offence had been registered with Bhandup police.

The accused PSI has been identified as Arvind Kumar Birajdar.

According to the ACB, a case has been registered against the complainant and his daughter at Bhandup Police Station. "In order to remove the name of the complainant's daughter from the said offence and in order to submit a 'C' summary in the court, Birajdar demanded Rs 3 lakh from the complainant as bribe," the agency claimed in a statement.

"Since the complainant did not want to pay bribe to the public servant, he gave written complaint to the ACB on 21/12/2023. After an enquiry conducted into the allegations made by the complainant established bribe demand made by the public servant, a case has been registered against him," the statement added.

Bribery case in Kalyan

A guard posted with the Tax Collection Department of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and a retired staffer of KDMC have been arrested by the ACB in a bribery case, officials informed on Wednesday. The accused guard Yogesh Mahale and ex-staffer Suryakant Kardak had allegedly demanded Rs 1.08 lakh from the complainant, an estate consultant with regards to a property tax collection matter. The complainant approached ACB after which a trap was laid and accused persons were caught accepting Rs 50,000 on Tuesday.