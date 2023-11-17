 Mumbai News: ACB Seeks Nod To Freeze Assets Worth ₹14 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: ACB Seeks Nod To Freeze Assets Worth ₹14 Crore

Mumbai News: ACB Seeks Nod To Freeze Assets Worth ₹14 Crore

Mumbai zone has a maximum (six) number of such cases where the ACB wants assets to be frozen

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has sent information about 12 corruption related cases to the state government seeking permission to freeze assets worth ₹14 crore of the accused persons allegedly involved in corruption cases. Mumbai zone has a maximum (six) number of such cases where the ACB wants assets to be frozen.

According to the ACB, the highest amount of assets involved are related to the officials of the Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Department (₹3.72 crore), followed by Urban Development Department (₹3.69 crore), Water Resources Department (₹2.82 crore) and Public Works Department (₹2.48 crore), Transport Department (₹47.69 lakh), Health Department (₹44.26 lakh) and Police/Prisons/Home Guard department (₹38.15 lakh).

Mumbai zone has the highest (six), followed by Pune and Nanded zones with two cases each and Nashik and Aurangabad zones with one case each.

The highest amount of property involved in one of these cases allegedly belongs to Aarey chief executive officer (CEO) Nathu Rathod (₹3.60 crore). In August 2021, the ACB had registered a disproportionate assets case against Rathod. An inquiry by the ACB had revealed that Rathod had amassed property worth crores which is 555.09% more than his known source of income.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: ACB Arrests Circle Officer While Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe In Exchange For Land Sale...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: ‘Probe Can’t Be Shifted Merely Because It Is Not Appealing To Kin,’ Observes Bombay HC

Mumbai: ‘Probe Can’t Be Shifted Merely Because It Is Not Appealing To Kin,’ Observes Bombay HC

Mumbai: Mahalaxmi Racecourse Hosts Debut Art Fair, Blending Elegance & Artistry

Mumbai: Mahalaxmi Racecourse Hosts Debut Art Fair, Blending Elegance & Artistry

Maharashtra: Government-Run Blood Banks Slapped With ₹12.72 Lakh In Fines For Neglecting Daily...

Maharashtra: Government-Run Blood Banks Slapped With ₹12.72 Lakh In Fines For Neglecting Daily...

Soil Erosion Of Western Ghats Doubled Since 1990: IITB Study

Soil Erosion Of Western Ghats Doubled Since 1990: IITB Study

Mumbai News: CM Shinde Asks BMC To Clean City Railway Station Toilets

Mumbai News: CM Shinde Asks BMC To Clean City Railway Station Toilets