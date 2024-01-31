 Mumbai News: Police Officer Booked By ACB For Taking ₹2 Lakh Bribe From Murder Accused’s Mother
Pawar was caught red-handed accepting ₹2 lakh from the mother of a murder accused.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have booked Assistant Police Inspector Sharad Pawar of Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi for accepting a bribe. Pawar was caught red-handed accepting ₹2 lakh from the mother of a murder accused.

The complainant, a 38-year-old woman, stated that her son was arrested on murder charges by the Narpoli police, and Sharad Pawar was the investigating officer in the case.

The bribe

Allegedly, Pawar demanded ₹5 lakh from the complainant’s mother, assuring her that he would provide assistance to her son and facilitate the filing of the charge sheet.

article-image

In response to the complainant’s financial constraints, Pawar agreed to accept ₹2 lakh. Distressed by this demand, the woman reported the incident to the ACB police station. Subsequently, ACB officials devised a trap near the Narpoli police station.

When the complainant went to Pawar’s cabin to hand over the money, ACB officers, lying in wait, caught the officer in the act.

