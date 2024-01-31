Mumbai News: Police Officer Booked By ACB For Taking ₹2 Lakh Bribe From Murder Accused’s Mother

Representative Image

Mumbai: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have booked Assistant Police Inspector Sharad Pawar of Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi for accepting a bribe. Pawar was caught red-handed accepting ₹2 lakh from the mother of a murder accused.

The complainant, a 38-year-old woman, stated that her son was arrested on murder charges by the Narpoli police, and Sharad Pawar was the investigating officer in the case.

The bribe

Allegedly, Pawar demanded ₹5 lakh from the complainant’s mother, assuring her that he would provide assistance to her son and facilitate the filing of the charge sheet.

In response to the complainant’s financial constraints, Pawar agreed to accept ₹2 lakh. Distressed by this demand, the woman reported the incident to the ACB police station. Subsequently, ACB officials devised a trap near the Narpoli police station.

When the complainant went to Pawar’s cabin to hand over the money, ACB officers, lying in wait, caught the officer in the act.