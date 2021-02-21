Mumbai: Maha Housing Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad suspects his phone is being tapped

A tweet from Maharashtra Housing Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad has caused a stir. Awhad has expressed suspicion that his phone is being tapped. This is the first time since the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has assumed power in November 2019, a minister has come out in open suspecting that his phone is being tapped.

"I suspect my phone is being tapped. My WhatsApp in particular is being monitored by some agency," Awhad tweeted.

He told the Free Press Journal, ‘’ When you receive a WhatApp call you get a beep that has made me suspect that my phone is being tapped or being monitored. I would like to know whether WhatsApp has added some features.’’

Awhad has been quite vocal on social and political issues and he has been leading a scathing attack against Modi government’s policies. Recently, he had criticised the spiralling fuel prices and the Centre’s role in its handling. He had supported newly appointed Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole when he had questioned the silence of Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Akhay Kumar on rising fuel prices.

Awhad also replied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swipe at NCP Chief Sharad Pawar during his reply to the debate on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha.