Mumbai: Maha Cabinet to decide on extension of lockdown up to May 31

The Maharashtra Cabinet to be chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray slated for Wednesday will decide on the extension of lockdown beyond May 15 up to May 31, said Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope. Already several districts including Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Amravati, Nashik, Satara, Buldhana,, Akola, Yavatmal, Wardha, Washim and Sindhudurg have announced total lockdown to break the virus chain.

The final decision on extending the lockdown will be taken in consultation with the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and members of the Cabinet,” said Tope. He however, further added not to expect the lifting of strict restrictions which are in place.

“The present restrictions cannot be lifted at one go. My guess is that there could be an attempt to gradually lift the restrictions. There won’t be a total lockdown like last year. The Chief Minister will take the final decision,” said the minister.

Tope’s statement came on a day when the state has reported 40,956 new COVID 19 positive cases and 793 deaths while there are 5,58,996 active cases.

In a related development, the Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Sheikh said the state government during the present lockdown is using focusing on strengthening the health infrastructure and streamline the supply of oxygen and medicines including Remdesivir and Tocilizumab.

“The government is currently studying the present situation and will take a call whether or not to extend the lockdown. Besides, the government will decide what restrictions to be lifted or whether there is a need to introduce new curbs,” said Mumbai District Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh.