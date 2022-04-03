Mumbai: Magistrate court shows leniency to two accused facing trial for 7 years in cheating case

Stating that the purpose of sentencing law is to correct behaviour and that the accused have faced trial for seven years, a magistrate showed leniency to two persons who cheated railways by selling tickets illegally and pleaded guilty to the offence.

It noted that the men are facing trial for the past seven years and have told the court in their submissions that they are no longer in the illegal business and are carrying out some other business. It also took into consideration that they told the court that due to the proceedings, they are suffering great physical and mental agony and incurring unnecessary expenses.

"It appears from the submissions of the accused that they have corrected themselves by switching over to other business or work," Metropolitan Magistrate JC Dhengale of the Mumbai Central railway court stated in the order while deciding their sentence.

"The ultimate purpose of the law behind sentencing is to bring correction in the behaviour of the accused and not to make them repent for the acts done by them," Magistrate Dengale added and reasoned that since they have left the illegal business and corrected themselves, a severe punishment would be a great prejudice to them.

The court found it a fit case to show leniency while imposing a sentence considering the circumstances. It ordered the duo Dyaneshwar Rane (48), and Devendra Patil (52), to suffer simple imprisonment till the rising of the court, which means they had to stay in the courtroom till the court rose last Wednesday, when they were sentenced.

It also imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 each on them both, of which it directed that Rs. 4,000 be given to the Western Railways in compensation.

