Maharashtra: Court grants bail to man accused of cloning ATM cards

Thane: A court in Thane district of Maharashtra has granted bail to a man hailing from Uttar Pradesh, who is accused of duping people by cloning ATM cards.

Additional Sessions Judge R V Tamhanekar on Thursday ordered the release of the accused, Ashishkumar Udayraj Singh, on a personal bond of Rs 30,000 with one or more sureties of the like amount and ertain conditions.

Although the prosecution argued that the accused should not be released as he hails from Uttar Pradesh, the court observed that "mere residence of accused is no sufficient criteria for the denial of bail".

The Thane city police had arrested the accused in December 2021 in for allegedly cloning ATM cards and cheating people. An offence under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery), 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using as genuine any document or electronic record) was registered at Shil Daighar police station.

Appearing for the accused, his lawyer Amresh Jadhav argued that the FIR has been registered against unknown persons and hence it was necessary to conduct an identification parade.

The court said that since all incriminating articles have been seized, there is no point in keeping the accused behind bar for uncertain period as the trial requires reasonable time to conclude.

"In the present case, investigation has already been completed as regards to arrested accused and further trial required reasonable time. So the accused can be released on bail by putting certain terms and conditions, including attendance," the judge noted in his order.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 12:31 PM IST