Thane: 4 bookies held for betting during KKR-RCB IPL match

The Ulhasnagar police on Wednesday arrested four persons for allegedly taking bets on the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

A senior police official said, “On a tip-off, our team raided a mobile shop near Camp No. 4 in Ulhasnagar on Wednesday night and nabbed four persons who were allegedly accepting bets over phone during the match.” During the raid, the police seized mobile phones and other equipment used for betting, besides Rs 1,46,540 in cash.

Those arrested were identified as Chiranjiv Ahuja, 29, Kunal Samnani, 23, Navi alias Vashu Ratanlal Talreja, 26, and Rajesh Ishwarlal Vacchani, 34. Bookies back in action in Ulhasnagar In April 2021, during the Punjab-Hyderabad match, the Ulhasnagar police had busted an IPL betting racket, which was also run from a mobile shop.

This was followed by a raid in October 2021 at the residence of bookie Vishal Savlani during an IPLmatch between Chennai Delhi wherein NCP corporator Dada Satramdas Jeswani’s son Girish Jeswani was arrested. After subsequent police action, there was talk that the bookies had fled.

However, the recent action shows that bookies are back in action again.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:26 AM IST