Navi Mumbai: Panvel's Shubhankar Patil wins gold, silver medals in national archery tournament

Shubhankar Amit Patil, 14, a Panvel resident emerged victoriously and won a gold medal in the under-19 age group and a silver medal in the under-17 age group. He has also won a total of four medals for the Maharashtra team, including two silver medals at the 11th and 12th National Field Archery Championships held at Mahad.

Over a hundred players from across the country participated in the event where he won gold medals with a dazzling performance.

Earlier, Patil had won 3 gold medals in the under-9 age group in the 2016 National Championship organized by the Indian Archery Team. At present, he is practicing at Panvel Taluka Sports Complex under the able guidance of Dayal Mungaji Saran. Patil said that he will practice hard to excel in the field of Archery at the international level.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 09:56 AM IST