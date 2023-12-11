Mumbai: LT Police Cracks Robbery Case Of Angadiya Businessman, Arrests 6 Including Former Employee; Recovers Stolen ₹4.03 Cr | Pixabay/ Representational Image

Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg Police have solved the robbery case of an Angadiya businessman in 30 hours and arrested a total of 6 accused. A former employee was also involved in this robbery. The police have recovered the amount looted by the accused.

Details of the robbery

According to the information received from the police, four people entered the office of KDM Enterprise on the 16th floor of a building named Aditya Heights located in Ram Bagh of Kalbadevi and tied the hands and legs of two employees present there with cello tape.

These four took a cash amount of Rs 4.03 crore kept in the office and ran away from there. This incident was carried out on Sunday at 11 am, information about which was immediately given to the LT Marg police. DCP Zone 2, Mohit Kumar Garg, ordered to form four teams to investigate this matter, and police officer Pradeep Bhitade was assigned to investigate this matter.

When the police team investigating this case examined the CCTV footage near the building, it was found that an accused named Harshad Chetanji Thakur (26), who had previously worked near Angadiya, was seen with one of his associates below the building. When the accused who had gone to rob the office came down, all of them left together.

What Police investigation revealed

A police officer said that technical investigation revealed that after committing the crime, the accused took a taxi and went to the near National Park in Borivali. When the police located the taxi driver and did further investigation, they came to know that all these accused had gone towards Patan in Gujarat in a private car.

The police took out the number of that private car and located it and came to know that the accused were going towards Gujarat. Police got information about the accused being in Palghar. A police officer said that the LT Marg police team had gone to Gujarat in connection with the investigation of another case and was returning to Mumbai.

The team investigating this case informed the police team coming towards Mumbai due to which the accused were caught in Palghar itself.

6 people arrested

An officer of LT Marg police said that a total of 6 people, including Thakur, have been arrested in this case. The names of the arrested accused are Rajuba Waghela (21), Ashokba Waghela (26), Charanba Waghela (26), Mahalsingh Dabhi (24), and Chiragji Thakur (26).

The arrested accused are from Patan and Banaskata of Gujarat and know each other. This robbery plan was made by Harshad Chetanji Thakur.

The police officer said that in this case, an employee currently working at Angadiya businessman is also under suspicion. He is also being interrogated.