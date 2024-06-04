Mumbai Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Shiv Sena's Ravindra Waikar Clinches North West Seat By Narrow Margin Of 48 Votes

Shiv Sena's Ravindra Waikar (left) defeated UBT's Amol Kirtikar by 48 seats | X

Mumbai: The electoral battle in Mumbai North West took a dramatic turn as Shivsena (UBT) candidates Amol Gajanan Kirtikar and Ravindra Waikar engaged in a fierce contest to secure the Lok Sabha seat. The competition was so intense that the winning candidate's name changed twice within an hour as recounting of votes was carried out repeatedly. Despite Shivsena's stronghold in the constituency over the past decade, this year's election saw a tight race between the two candidates, with Ravindra Waikar emerging victorious by a slim margin of 48 votes.



The see-saw battle between the two candidates saw leads alternating in each round, with Ravindra Waikar eventually requesting a recount of votes, including postal ballots. The re-counting process also took dramatic turns, leading to a tense situation as Amol Kirtikar momentarily held a lead of just one vote at one point. After a meticulous recount, Waikar was declared the winner with 4,52,644 votes, while Amol Kirtikar secured 4,52,596 votes.

The Mumbai North West constituency had been embroiled in controversy ever since the two Shiv Sena candidates were announced. Amol Kirtikar was under scrutiny for his alleged involvement in the Khichadi scam related to food distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic, while Ravindra Waikar faced allegations of illegal use of BMC land for his Matoshree club and both the candidates had also been interrogated by the ED. Additionally, the father-son dynamic between Gajanan Kirtikar and Amol Kirtikar added an interesting twist, as Gajanan Kirtikar campaigned against his own son.



Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Party, stated, "Regardless of the outcome, we will persist in seeking justice. We will approach the Election Commission and challenge the results if necessary, and if needed, we will even demand a re-election."



Ex Mayor of Mumbai and Shivsena leader Kishori Pednekar said, "This election was a testament to the unwavering commitment and dedication of the people. Maharashtra has resoundingly demonstrated that we will not be swayed by external forces, we will not lean in front of Delhi. This is a historic moment, reminiscent of previous times! Additionally, Adv Ashish Shelar, in his statement, vowed that if the MVA alliance wins 18 seats, he will take renunciation. We'd like to know when he intends to do so, and if he needs a 'Lota' (a traditional Indian pot) to facilitate his departure, we are more than happy to provide it. For us, this election was solely about the tireless efforts of Shivsainiks, their unyielding strength, and our glorious victory!"



The Mumbai North West seat also saw Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam opposing the decision to field Amol Kirtikar as a Shivsena (UBT) candidate, leading to his subsequent departure from the party. In the 2019 elections, Gajanan Kirtikar emerged victorious with 5,70,063 votes, while Sanjay Nirupam secured 309,735 votes.



The constituency, comprising areas like Andheri, Versova, Jogeshwari, and Goregaon, is known for its diverse population, including Marathi and Gujarati speakers, North and South Indians, and Muslim communities. Issues such as traffic congestion, water scarcity, and inadequate sewerage systems have been of concern to the residents.