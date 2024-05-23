'Kirtikar Siding With Uddhav, Sack Him': Party Leader Shishir Shinde Writes Letter To CM Eknath Shinde

While the rival Shiv Sena factions are waiting for the Lok Sabha poll results with bated breath as the outcome will decide the fate of both groups, it appears that all is not well within Shinde Sena. Writing to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, party leader Shishir Shinde sought the removal of his peer, MP Gajanan Kirtikar, from the party. He alleged that the latter sided with Uddhav faction, which has Kirtikar's son as a member, and that he is eager to bow before Uddhav's residence 'Matoshree'.

Justifying his complaint, Shishir asserted that Kirtikar made statements against the party during the recently-concluded fifth phase of the polls. “We have been part of the government for the last one-and-a-half years. Gajabhau criticism was not proper, as a Shiv Sainik it angered me. Such statements are creating confusion in the mind of party workers and demoralising them,” read Shishir's letter.

As per media reports, the letter accused Kirtikar's son, Amol, who is contesting from Mumbai North West, of doing election work from his father's office. He also used his father's MP fund during campaigning. Therefore, Kirtikar's benefit was not for the party but for his son. His wife also made a statement against the CM, said the letter.

While speaking to media persons after voting, Kirtikar had said that the poll outcome will decide who the real Sena is. “When I joined Shinde Sena, my family went against me and I was left alone. I regret it.” Defending himself, the MP later said that his statement has been misinterpreted. “The thoughts which were in my mind while joining the party were the same as those of Shishir. He knows me very well and he is not my competitor,” he said.