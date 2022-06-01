 
Mumbai logs 700 plus COVID-19 cases; active tally crosses 2,900

The daily number of infections in the metropolis crossed the 500 mark on February 6 this year when 536 cases were detected

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 07:06 PM IST
article-image
ANI Photo

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 739 fresh COVID-19 cases, which raised the tally of infections to 10,66,541, a BMC bulletin stated.

The number of active cases went past 2,900 and reached 2,970.

The number of recoveries in Mumbai stands at 10,4 while the COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 19,566 with no fresh fatalities being reported during the day, the official said.

The daily number of infections in the metropolis crossed the 500 mark on February 6 this year when 536 cases were detected.

As per the bulletin released by the civic body, Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 98 per cent.

The city has witnessed a significant rise in the daily cases this month compared to April. The metropolis had reported cases in three digits on 27 days this month.

