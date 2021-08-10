Mumbai locals for fully vaccinated from August 15: Here's how you can get your train pass

The BMC is launching the process to issue the season tickets (passes) for local train travel today for the fully vaccinated citizens. Double-jabbed? Here’s how you can get your pass.

# From 7 AM TO 11 AM EVERY DAY, at 53 railway stations covering WESTERN, CENTRAL MAIN AND HARBOUR LINES, 358 HELP DESKS will be set up. 276 ticket counters at WESTERN RAILWAY STATIONS and 341 counters on CENTRAL RAILWAY’S suburban network will also be a part of the process.

# WHAT YOU NEED: 14-DAY GAP after the second dose of vaccine; PRINTOUT of the SECOND DOSE CERTIFICATE, PHOTO ID.

THE PROCESS

# Approach the help desk with the vaccine certificate and a government-issued photo ID (preferably Aadhaar Card). Photocopy of the ID for stamping purpose.

# Post verification of the documents, help desk officials will stamp the documents. Citizens can proceed to the railway counters to buy the season tickets. A monthly pass will be issued with the vaccine certification number mentioned on it.

# Travellers must carry their ID card, pass, and a copy of the vaccination certificate on trains.

For fully vaccinated citizens without a smartphone, photo passes will be available at ward offices and stations. The QR code will be placed on the pass to establish its authenticity.

Those who have a Universal Pass can purchase the season ticket directly at the ticket window. But what is a Universal Pass and how to get it?

The state government has launched a portal http://epassmsdma.mahait.org Citizens/establishments have to register themselves on this portal. The QR code-based ID already issued to essential workers will not be eligible. Citizens/establishments have to reapply for the Universal Pass. At this point in time, those working in medical, utility, and education sectors are eligible for the Universal e-pass.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 11:28 PM IST