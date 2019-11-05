Mumbai local update: WR to run newly designed rakes with CCTVs, better seats from today

Bhakar further told the leading daily that the new rake will run as a Churchgate-Virar ladies special today which depart from Churchgate at 6.13 pm and reaching Virar at 7.57 pm. And from tomorrow it will be introduced as a normal service that will run around 10 times a day.

Other upgrades includes, new seats with redesigned in both the first and second class coaches. The first class will have brown cushioned seats with a higher backrest. In the general compartment, the seats have been made from Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) with a wood finish, and dual-lock windows, instead of polycarbonate sheets. The new rakes come with anti-dent partitions, modular luggage racks with more space. The new rake also has larger grab handles, which WR says are for better grip, but in reality will allow two people to use a single handle. The new rakes will also have energy-saving fans, and diffused-light LED tubes.