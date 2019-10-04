Great news for Mumbaikars: Western Railways to increase AC and semi-AC locals soon

To give a better and comfortable commute to commuters, Western Railway (WR) is planning to run one completely AC local train and four trains with 15-car rakes and 6-coach air-conditioned each soon.

According to a DNA report, the demand for AC local train is increasing, WR will also convert the First Class coaches into air-conditioned in 15-car trains. “We want to increase the footfall inside these locals and six AC coaches in a 15-car train could provide that break," said a WR official on condition of anonymity.