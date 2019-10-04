Great news for Mumbaikars: Western Railways to increase AC and semi-AC locals soon

To give a better and comfortable commute to commuters, Western Railway (WR) is planning to run one completely AC local train and four trains with 15-car rakes and 6-coach air-conditioned each soon.
According to a DNA report, the demand for AC local train is increasing, WR will also convert the First Class coaches into air-conditioned in 15-car trains. “We want to increase the footfall inside these locals and six AC coaches in a 15-car train could provide that break," said a WR official on condition of anonymity.
Currently, only one AC train is running which according to WR officials is difficult for regular commuters to stick to a specific time table. With more options to commuters, WR will also be able to decide the future of AC or semi-AC locals.
According to the report, about 35.49 lakh people commute on WR line daily. Whereas, 18,000 passengers travel by AC local which is about 36% of the total commuters using the WR suburban system Churchgate-Dahanu Road route. AC commute costs about 1.3 times that of First Class travel.
