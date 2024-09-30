Mumbai Local Trains Update For Tuesday: WR Commuters To Face Disruptions As Speed Restrictions And Cancellations Continue

Representative Pic |

Commuters on the Western Railway (WR) will continue to experience significant disruptions on Tuesday as ongoing construction for the sixth line between Goregaon and Kandivali results in speed restrictions. Trains will be limited to a speed of 30 km/h at Ram Mandir Road, Goregaon, and Malad, leading to the cancellation of approximately 175 suburban services on Monday, with similar cancellations expected on Tuesday.

An official stated that in addition to the cancelled services, other local trains will also be affected, potentially causing delays of 15 to 20 minutes due to speed restrictions. According to sources, not only suburban services be affected, but long distance trains may also face delays of 15 to 20 minutes. However, WR expects conditions to improve beginning Wednesday, when speed restrictions on the fast line will be lifted.

The number of cancellations is projected to decrease to approximately 70 on that day.Thursday is expected to see similar conditions, with full normalization anticipated by Friday when restrictions on the slow line are also lifted. A final block of 10 hours for construction is scheduled for the night of October 5, marking the completion of the sixth line's commissioning.Looking ahead, WR aims to extend the sixth line up to Borivali by March 2025.

"Once this extension is completed up to Borivali, long-distance trains currently operating from Bandra Terminus will shift to the 5th -6xth line, alleviating congestion on the third and fourth lines. This change is expected to increase the availability of path for additional local services, which currently share tracks with long-distance trains" said an official of WR."Commuters are urged to remain patient during this period of transition, as these infrastructure improvements promise a more efficient railway system in the future" he said.