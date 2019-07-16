Mumbai local trains likely to get Centre’s ‘One Nation, One Card’ ticket system first

Mumbai local trains are likely to be the first city in the India where the Centre’s ambitious One Nation One Card system will be implemented.

According to Indian Express, the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is planning to implement the Centre’s ambitious scheme in Mumbai suburban railway network in a step towards integrated ticketing system (ITS). A proposal regarding the same has been sent to the Railway Board, detailing how the corporation would implement the inter-operable transport card system.

MRVC CMD, R S Khurana, told The Indian Express, “We are waiting for a green signal from the Railway Board. Once we get it, we will start the process of installing the system on railway stations where commuters can use their ‘One Nation, One Card’ for railway tickets.” To provide the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), the MRVC will soon float tenders for selecting a bank. It will take Rs 200 crore to install the card system on all railway stations on the suburban network, he added.

A senior officer from MRVC told the leading daily, “Commutes can use the card system (installed on a railway station) to type the start and end destinations and money will be deducted from the card and a ticket will be generated. We will provide ticket-checking machines to TCs.”