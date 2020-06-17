Mumbai local trains: essential service workers express frustration with the long wait for thermal screening, ID checks

Railway officials are now planning to increase staff strength at stations to check commuters, so that the wait can be minimised. "If this is going to happen every day, we will be delayed and we will also miss our train. Railways should increase their staff deployed for conducting thermal scanning of passengers," Rajesh Chavan, who works at St George Hospital, told The Free Press Journal as he waited in a queue with several others ahead of him.

Another passenger said the time consumed outside the station and in waiting for a BEST bus was almost the same, with only difference being that at stations there was the added factor of thermal screening.

“We can understand all these things are necessary, but there’s no point as nearly an hour is wasted until our turn arrives. Instead of this, they should increase the number of their staff or counters for speeding up the work,” said Shweta Singh, a resident of Kalyan.

With local trains operating at delayed intervals, social distancing was also being jeopardized as crowds were being formed as passengers waited for trains. Senior Railway officials said the protocol laid down by the state government, of screening all passengers before entering the stations, was being adhered to. “We would urge commuters to understand the scenario, and soon we will increase our staff strength to reduce waiting period,” said a Railway official.