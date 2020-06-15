Mumbai Local Restarts for Employees: Full time-table of trains running on June 15 for govt staffers

The Railways on Monday resumed local train services in Mumbai for ferrying essential staff. These special suburban services will not be for general public but strictly for essential staff as identified by the government of Maharashtra.
The Central Railway and Western Railway decided to run "selective suburban services" over main line and harbour line only for essential staff as defined by the state government. The first such train left from Virar for Churchgate in the morning.
The Western Railway and Central Railway have decided to run the trains from 5.30 am to 11.30 pm with interval of around 15 minutes. Western Railway will run 73 pairs of suburban services including eight pairs between Virar and Dahanu Road. While, Central Railway will run 200 services (100 up and 100 down) 130 services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT) to Kasara/Karjat/Kalyan/Thane and 70 services from CSMT to Panvel.
Here's the full time-table of trains:
For Central Railway:
For Western Railway:
