Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Announces Jumbo Block Between Andheri–Goregaon & Mahim-Andheri On January 25

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block will be taken on UP and DOWN Harbour lines between Andheri - Goregaon from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs and between Mahim - Andheri from 11.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs on Sunday, 25th January, 2026.
Train Services Cancelled
According to Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, during the block period, all CSMT – Bandra – CSMT and CSMT/Panvel – Goregaon – CSMT/Panvel Harbour train services of Central Railway and some slow services between Churchgate and Goregaon will remain cancelled. The list of cancellations will be available in Station Master’s office.
Passenger Advisory Issued
Passengers are requested to please take note of the above arrangements.
