 Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Announces Jumbo Block Between Andheri–Goregaon & Mahim-Andheri On January 25
Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Announces Jumbo Block Between Andheri–Goregaon & Mahim-Andheri On January 25

Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Announces Jumbo Block Between Andheri–Goregaon & Mahim-Andheri On January 25

Western Railway will operate a Jumbo Block on UP and DOWN Harbour lines on Sunday, January 25, for maintenance work. Services between Andheri–Goregaon and Mahim–Andheri will be affected, leading to cancellation of several Harbour Line and select slow local trains. Passengers are advised to plan travel accordingly.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 12:28 AM IST
article-image
Western Railway Announces Jumbo Block Between Andheri–Goregaon & Mahim-Andheri On January 25 | Representative Image

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block will be taken on UP and DOWN Harbour lines between Andheri - Goregaon from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs and between Mahim - Andheri from 11.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs on Sunday, 25th January, 2026.

Train Services Cancelled

According to Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, during the block period, all CSMT – Bandra – CSMT and CSMT/Panvel – Goregaon – CSMT/Panvel Harbour train services of Central Railway and some slow services between Churchgate and Goregaon will remain cancelled. The list of cancellations will be available in Station Master’s office.

article-image

Passenger Advisory Issued

Passengers are requested to please take note of the above arrangements.

