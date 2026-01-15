Mumbai Local Train Update: Special Traffic & Power Blocks On Panvel–Kalamboli For DFCC Project Girder Launch At Kalamboli

Special Traffic & Power Blocks On Panvel–Kalamboli For DFCC Project Girder Launch At Kalamboli | ANI

Central Railway will operate Special Traffic and Power Blocks on UP & DN Main Lines between Panvel–Kalamboli for the launching of 110-metre Open Web Girder (1500 MT) at KM 63/18 to 63/24, in connection with the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation (DFCC) project.

Impact on Mail & Express Trains

Repercussions on Mail & Express trains will be as follows

January 18/19 Night Work

Date---On18/19th January (Sunday/Monday Night)

Section: Kalamboli–Panvel

Duration: 01:20 – 03:20 am (2 hours)

Repercussion:

Train no 22193 Daund - Gwalior Exp diverted via Karjat–Kalyan– Vasai Road

Train no 12134 Mangalore - CSMT Exp regulated at Panvel from 03:14 to 03:20 am

January 25/26 Night Work

Date: 25/26th January (Sunday/Monday Night)

Section: Kalamboli–Panvel

Duration: 01:20 – 05:20 am (4 hours)

Repercussion:

Train no 22193 Daund - Gwalior Exp diverted via Karjat–Kalyan– Vasai Road

Train no 12134 Mangalore - CSMT Exp regulated at Somtane from 02:58 to 05:20 am

Train no 20112 Madgaon Jn - CSMT Konkan Kanya Exp regulated at Panvel from 04:02 am to 05:20 am

Train no 11004 Sawantwadi Road – Dadar Tutari Exp. regulated at Apta from 04:25 am to 05:15 am

Train no 12620 Mangalore – LTT Mumbai Matsyaganda Exp regulated at Jite from 04:41 am to 05:10 am

Train no 10103 CSMT- Madgaon Mandovi Express rescheduled Ex. CSMT at 08:20 am

Train no 17317 Hubballi - Dadar Exp. delayed by 15 to 20 minutes

February 03/04 Night Work

Date: 03/04th February (Tuesday/Wednesday Night)

Section: Kalamboli–Panvel

Duration: 01:20 – 04:20 am (3 hours)

Repercussion:

Train no 12134 Mangalore - CSMT Exp regulated at Somtane from 02:58 to 04:10 am

Train no 20112 Madgaon Jn - CSMT Konkan Kanya Exp regulated at Panvel from 04:02 hrs to 04:20 am

February 10/11 Night Work

Date: 10/11th February (Tuesday/Wednesday Night)

Section: Kalamboli–Panvel

Duration: 01:20 – 03:20 am (2 hours)

Repercussion:

12134 Mangalore - CSMT Exp regulated at Panvel from 03:14 to 03:20 am

February 12/13 Night Work

Date: 12/13th February (Thursday/Friday Night)

Section: Kalamboli–Panvel

Duration: 02:00 – 04:00 am (2 hours)

Repercussion:

Train no 22114 Thiruvananthpuram North – LTT Mumbai regulated at Panvel from 02:25 to 04:00 am

Train no 12134 Mangalore - CSMT Exp regulated at Somtane from 02:58 to 04:00 hrs

February 14/15 Night Work

Date: 14/15 February (Saturday/Sunday Night)

Section: Kalamboli–Panvel

Duration: 02:00 – 04:00 am (2 hrs)

Repercussion:

Train no 22653 Thiruvananthpuram Central - H Nizamuddin regulated at Panvel from 02:50 to 04:00 am

Train no 12134 Mangalore - CSMT Exp regulated at Somtane from 02:58 to 03:55 am

Additional Train Regulations

Few special trains and late-running trains will also be regulated as per operational requirements. Passengers are requested to plan their journey accordingly.

