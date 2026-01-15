 Western Railway Extends Bandra Terminus–Bhuj Bi-Weekly Special Train Until January End
Western Railway has extended the Bandra Terminus–Bhuj Bi-Weekly Special Train on special fare till January 29 and 30, 2026. Bookings for the extended trips will open from January 14 at PRS counters and on the IRCTC website.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 07:03 PM IST
Western Railway extends the Bandra Terminus–Bhuj Bi-Weekly Special Train to meet passenger demand until the end of January | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 15: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet travel demand, Western Railway has extended the trips of Train No. 09037/09038 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Bi-Weekly Special Train on special fare.

Extension details

According to Western Railway, Train No. 09037 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Special has been extended up to January 29, 2026. Similarly, Train No. 09038 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus Special has been extended up to January 30, 2026.

article-image

Booking information

The booking for the extended trips of Train Nos. 09037 and 09038 will open from January 14, 2026, at PRS counters and on the IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

