Navi Mumbai Civic Polls 2026: Criminal Case Filed Against Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Candidates Over Alleged Assault In Airoli

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls 2026 see Rabale police register a criminal case against Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) candidates over an alleged assault and intimidation incident in Airoli | File Photo (Representational Image)

Navi Mumbai, Jan 15: Rabale police have registered a criminal case against Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leaders Manohar Madhavi and Vinaya Madhavi, both candidates in the ongoing Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, along with their son and 10 to 12 unidentified persons, in connection with an alleged assault and intimidation incident in Airoli.

Incident reported ahead of polling

The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of Wednesday, a day prior to the elections, at around 4.05 am, outside the office of Ashtaya Enterprises, a construction firm located near a Shiv Sena shakha adjacent to Priyadarshini Society in Sector 16, Airoli.

Details from FIR

According to the FIR lodged at Rabale police station, the complainant, Sunil Nanasaheb Kedar (32), a construction businessman, stated that he and several colleagues were playing carrom outside the office when three to four four-wheelers arrived at the spot.

The group present included Jayesh Jayant Kasar, Prabham Waghmare, Hussain Sheikh, Swapnil Bhaleghare, Pawan Sarate, Akshay Ghule and Uday Bavhan, police said.

Accused named

According to police, the case has been registered against Manohar Krushna Madhavi (57), who is contesting from Ward 4D; Vinaya Manohar Madhavi (51), a candidate from Ward 5D in Airoli; their son, Karan Manohar Madhavi (31); and 10–12 unidentified persons.

Allegations of assault and intimidation

As per the complaint registered, the accused allegedly abused the group, threatened them, made derogatory remarks about political leaders and asked them to leave the area.

The situation allegedly escalated when Karan Madhavi and a few others slapped Kedar and his colleague Jayesh Kasar, while continuing verbal abuse and intimidation.

Claims of voter intimidation

The complainant further alleged that the accused were moving in multiple vehicles across the Airoli area during the election period to influence voters and create an atmosphere of fear, thereby disturbing social harmony.

Legal action initiated

Police officials said notices under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been served on Manohar Madhavi, Vinaya Madhavi and their son.

The accused have been booked under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 115(2), 189(2), 190, 191(2), 351(2) and 352, along with sections of the Maharashtra Police Act and the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932.

Also Watch:

“Based on the complaint, a case has been registered and notices have been issued to the accused as per legal procedure. Further investigation is underway and statements of witnesses are being recorded,” said Senior Police Inspector Balkrishna Sawant of Rabale police station.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/