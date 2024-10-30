Mumbai Local Train Update: Engine Failure At Kalyan Station Disrupts Central Railway Services, Commuters Face Delay Of 10-12 Mins

Central Railway | File

Suburban commuters on the Central Railway's Mumbai division's main line faced significant disruptions on Wednesday morning during rush hours due to the engine failure of train 12859, the CSMT-Howrah Geetanjali Express, which occurred at Platform 4 of Kalyan Railway station. According to an official though no any cancellations of the suburban trains reported on this account but several suburban trains were delayed up to 10 to 12 minutes.

The incident was reported at approximately 7:20 AM, leading to a delay of 10 to 12 minutes for several Central Railway suburban services.

A senior officer from Central Railways indicated that another engine was dispatched to assist, allowing the train to finally depart at 9:00 am During the interim, Platform 4, which also serves fast local services, was unavailable, compounding the delays for commuters.

Apart from that due to a signal failure on the fast line at Kandivali, several suburban services of Western Railways were also running behind the shedule up 10 to 12 minutes on Wednesday morning.

According to WR officials, the signal failure was reported at 10:40 an and was restored around 11:40 am Sources indicated that the issue was caused by a cut in a single cable.