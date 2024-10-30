 Mumbai Local Train Update: Engine Failure At Kalyan Station Disrupts Central Railway Services, Commuters Face Delay Of 10-12 Mins
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Local Train Update: Engine Failure At Kalyan Station Disrupts Central Railway Services, Commuters Face Delay Of 10-12 Mins

Mumbai Local Train Update: Engine Failure At Kalyan Station Disrupts Central Railway Services, Commuters Face Delay Of 10-12 Mins

According to an official though no any cancellations of the suburban trains reported on this account but several suburban trains were delayed up to 10 to 12 minutes.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
Central Railway | File

Suburban commuters on the Central Railway's Mumbai division's main line faced significant disruptions on Wednesday morning during rush hours due to the engine failure of train 12859, the CSMT-Howrah Geetanjali Express, which occurred at Platform 4 of Kalyan Railway station. According to an official though no any cancellations of the suburban trains reported on this account but several suburban trains were delayed up to 10 to 12 minutes.

Read Also
Kalyan Local Train Derailment: Central Railway To Soon Remove Diamond Crossover Point Following...
article-image

The incident was reported at approximately 7:20 AM, leading to a delay of 10 to 12 minutes for several Central Railway suburban services.

A senior officer from Central Railways indicated that another engine was dispatched to assist, allowing the train to finally depart at 9:00 am During the interim, Platform 4, which also serves fast local services, was unavailable, compounding the delays for commuters.

Read Also
Mumbai Local Trains Update For Tuesday: WR Commuters To Face Disruptions As Speed Restrictions And...
article-image

Apart from that due to a signal failure on the fast line at Kandivali, several suburban services of Western Railways were also running behind the shedule up 10 to 12 minutes on Wednesday morning.

FPJ Shorts
Study In UK: University of Sheffield Offers £10,000 Merit Scholarships For International Students
Study In UK: University of Sheffield Offers £10,000 Merit Scholarships For International Students
India Leads In Global Tuberculosis Burden, Contributing 26% of Cases: WHO Report
India Leads In Global Tuberculosis Burden, Contributing 26% of Cases: WHO Report
Kannada Actor Darshan Walks Out Of Ballari Prison After Getting Bail In Renukaswamy Murder Case, FIRST Visuals Out
Kannada Actor Darshan Walks Out Of Ballari Prison After Getting Bail In Renukaswamy Murder Case, FIRST Visuals Out
Mumbai Local Train Update: Engine Failure At Kalyan Station Disrupts Central Railway Services, Commuters Face Delay Of 10-12 Mins
Mumbai Local Train Update: Engine Failure At Kalyan Station Disrupts Central Railway Services, Commuters Face Delay Of 10-12 Mins

According to WR officials, the signal failure was reported at 10:40 an and was restored around 11:40 am Sources indicated that the issue was caused by a cut in a single cable.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Local Train Update: Engine Failure At Kalyan Station Disrupts Central Railway Services,...

Mumbai Local Train Update: Engine Failure At Kalyan Station Disrupts Central Railway Services,...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Senior Electoral Officers Assess Poll Preparations In Mira...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Senior Electoral Officers Assess Poll Preparations In Mira...

Mumbai: RTI Query Exposes Financial Records In Toll Collection By MSRDC, Leads To Cancellation At 5...

Mumbai: RTI Query Exposes Financial Records In Toll Collection By MSRDC, Leads To Cancellation At 5...

Maharashtra Has 9,70,25,119 Registered Voters, ECI Releases Updated Electoral List Ahead Of Assembly...

Maharashtra Has 9,70,25,119 Registered Voters, ECI Releases Updated Electoral List Ahead Of Assembly...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar Betrayed Country By Fielding 'Terrorist' Nawab Malik, Says...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar Betrayed Country By Fielding 'Terrorist' Nawab Malik, Says...