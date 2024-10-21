Kalyan Local Train Derailment: Central Railway To Soon Remove Diamond Crossover Point Following Safety Assessments

Derailed coach of CSMT-bound local train | File Image

The diamond crossover point ( culprit point) of Kalyan yard (Kasara end), where the last coach of a local train derailed on Friday night, will be removed soon. According to a spokesperson for Central Railways, plans were already in place to remove this double slip switch (diamond crossover) during a scheduled shadow block on the Kasara section following safety assessments.

Unfortunately, the derailment occurred just before this planned action could take place. "The removal is expected to enhance safety and prevent similar incidents in the future" said an official. According to sources, on Friday night, derailment occurred at a critical junction of Kalyan yard known as a double slip switch (DSS), also known as 'Diamond Crossing' in railway lingo'. This type of railway crossing allows trains to switch tracks in any direction, enabling safe passage for trains approaching from both the northeast and southeast. However, the design of the DSS raises safety concerns, particularly regarding its sensitivity during operation.

However expert says that removal of diamond crossover either sacrifice the flexibility of train operation in the yard or need a longer yard to convert the diamond into series of crossovers.

"A simple diamond in track allows trains going in different directions to cross each other like at Nagpur North south tracks cross east west tracks. Diamond with slips also provides flexibility to change the direction of a train while crossing. For example train coming from north can be diverted to east. Diamonds are efficient device and provide flexibility to the operation but are weakest link in the track and prone to derailment. For removing the diamond with slips, you either sacrifice the flexibility of operation in the yard or need a longer yard to convert the diamond into series of crossovers" said Subodh Jain former general manager of Central Railways and Member of railways board.

When contacted a senior official of CR, he said, To replace the diamond crossover two separate crossover will be created. "Central Railway is committed to ensuring the safety of its operations, and this crossover ( culprit point, where derailment was happen ) will be removed during Sunday block" he said .