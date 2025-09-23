Mumbai Local Tragedy: Two Men Die After Falling From Moving Local Trains In Separate Incidents On Suburban Network

Representational image

Two men lost their lives in separate incidents on Mumbai’s suburban railway network on Sunday morning after falling from moving local trains.

First Incident Near Vasai-Nallasopara

The first accident took place around 6:35 am between Vasai Road and Nallasopara stations, where a man, estimated to be around 35 years old, was found unconscious on the tracks. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital by the Government Railway Police (GRP) but was declared dead on arrival. Authorities suspect he fell from the moving train, though the exact circumstances remain under investigation.

Second Tragedy at Thane Creek Bridge

Just over an hour later, at approximately 7:52 am, another tragic incident occurred at the Thane Creek Bridge. A 30-year-old man named Akash Goswami, a resident of Navi Mumbai and employed with a private company, fell from a local train. According to Archana Dusane, Senior Police Inspector at Thane Railway Police Station, Goswami sustained serious injuries to his head, hands, and legs. He was rushed to Thane Civil Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:25 am.

“We registered an accidental death report on the same day,” Inspector Dusane said.

According to the Government Railway Police, preliminary findings suggest that both accidents were caused by the victims falling from moving trains.

“While the Mumbai suburban railway system continues to face challenges due to the high volume of daily commuters, the Ministry of Railways has decided to equip all local trains with automatic door closing systems, keeping in mind the recurring incidents of passengers falling from moving trains,” said a railway official.

These incidents add to the worrying statistics of fatalities on Mumbai’s suburban railway network. In 2024 alone, a total of 2,477 deaths were reported across the suburban railway sections. The Central Railway (CR) suburban section accounted for 1,533 deaths, while the Western Railway (WR) suburban section saw 944 deaths. Among these, 570 deaths were due to people falling from running trains, with 387 on CR and 183 on WR.