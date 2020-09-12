Mumbai local open to students: Maha govt to allow exam-takers to take trains

Students appearing for final year exams and other competitive exams for advance studies, as approved by the Maharashtra govt will now be permitted to travel by special suburban services/local trains in Mumbai.
The information was shared by public relation officer of Central Railway, CST Mumbai.
The students can avail the local train service over the Mumbai suburban network by showing valid I-cards & hall tickets.
