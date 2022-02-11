Mumbai: Loan agents arrested for allegedly duping people on pretext of availing loan in their names

A loan agent has been arrested by the city crime branch for allegedly duping people on the pretext of availing loan in the names. The victims were either promised a housing/car loan or a cut, however, neither the house/car nor any cut were given to them as the loan was procured without their knowledge, said police.

The police have also suspected the involvement of bank officials and that of developers for helping the accused in securing the loan, said police.

The two who are held on Wednesday are identified as Yogesh Jalandra, 29 a loan agent and his friend Ismail Shaikh, 32. The crime branch unit 11 launched an investigation into the scam after receiving several complaints of people being duped by them.

Jalandra a loan agent from Dahisar promised people that he could avail them housing/ car loans or assured them some portion of it if they were ready to be given documents such as Aadhar Card, Pan Card and signed blank cheques.

In order to secure a loan, the victim's salary slip, appointment letters and IT returns details were forged and produced before the bank and loan was passed, however, the victim's were kept in dark about the loan" said Vinayak Chavhan senior inspector of crime branch unit 11.

The gang had similarly cheated a Borivali resident Nitin Dhas, 29 to the tune of ₹23 lakh after availing housing loan in his name without his knowledge and transferred the entire amount to another account. People generally learnt about the loan being procured in their name when they check their CIBIL Score, said police.

The two were nabbed from Chamunda circle in Borivali west when they came to meet the victim on Wednesday. From them, the police have recovered 17 agreements, six unnamed agreements, 42 fake stamps of government offices, banks, CAs and notaries, 14 motor dealer quotations along with a printer and laptop.

According to the police, the fraud was going on for over a year and the duo has duped many people to the tune of several crores.

ALSO READ Ahmed Jahouh signs new one-year contract with Mumbai City FC

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 08:14 PM IST