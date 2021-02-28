Mumbai: List of private hospitals approved for COVID-19 vaccinations

The Coronavirus vaccines will be capped at Rs 250 per shot at private hospitals and health centres, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. The vaccines will be free in all government hospitals and centres. The price of the coronavirus vaccine at private facilities in the country has been capped at Rs 250 per dose which includes Rs 100 as service charge, according to central government sources.

Here is the list of private hospitals approved for COVID-19 vaccinations in Mumbai

· Muslim Ambulance Dialysis Center

· M.H. Saboo Siddique Maternity & General Hospital

· Nana Palkar Smruti Samiti

· Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital For Children & Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital

· Lalbaug Raja Dialysis Center

· Dalvi Nursing Home

· Lion Tarachand Bapa Hospital

· K.J.Somaiya Hospital & Research Centre

· SRCC Childrens Hospital - Managed by Narayana Health

· Rehbar foundation Malik Rakiya Khatoon dialysis centre, Shatabdi hospital

· Nana Palkar Smruti Samiti Santacruz Dialysis Centre

· Lion Kartar singh Hospital

· Brahma Kumaris GHRC managing BSES MG Hospital

· Lifeline Medicare Hospital

· Millat Dialysis Center

· Venus Charitable Medical Centre Conducted By Venus Cultural Association

· Prabodhan Charitable Dialysis Center

· Kosmopolitan Charitable Dialysis and Day CareCenter

· Shree Naminath Jain Foundation (Borivali east)

· Shree Naminath Jain Foundation (Borivali west)

· Sushrut Hospital And Research Centre

· Parakh Hospital

· Dr Bhatias Hospital

· Dr.Meenas Multispeciality Hospital , Bhandup

· Platinum Hospital

· H. J. Doshi Ghatkopar Hindu Sabha Hospital

· Shivam Hospital (Dialysis Unit)

· Rane Hospital Pvt. Ltd

· HCG APEX cancer centre

· Apex Hospitals

· Lancelot Dialysis Center

· Shree Balaji Super Speciality Hospital

· Shree Naminath Jain Foundation (Malad East)

· Mallika Hospital

From March 1, India is going to start the vaccination of people above 60 years and individuals above 45 years of age having comorbidities against coronavirus. "The cost of the COVID-19 vaccine has been kept at Rs 250 per dose, including Rs 150 is a vaccine charge plus Rs 100 as a service charge,” a government source said.

The Union Health Ministry said that Covid-19 vaccination will be free of charge at the government vaccination centres. The beneficiary will have to show a photo ID document for proof of age (preferably Aadhar card or EPIC card) and a certificate of co-morbidity (if required). Those taking the COVID vaccine at any designated/empanelled private health facility will have to pay a pre-fixed charge.

The States and UTs were explained the simplified process of registration, which shall be through three routes: Advance Self-Registration: In this, the beneficiaries will be able to self-register in advance by downloading the CO-Win 2.0 portal and through other IT Applications such as Arogya Setu etc.