COVID-19 vaccine jab price fixed at Rs 250 at private hospitals: Central Government

The Central Government has announced that private Hospitals functioning as COVID vaccination centres may recover a charge subject to a ceiling of Rs. 250 per person per dose. Those visiting government vaccination centres will be vaccinated at no-cost fee. The government, in order to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination capacity, has involved large number of private facilities.
As per the ministry, around 10,000 private hospitals are empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals under CGHS and other private hospitals have been empanelled under state governments.
The dose worth Rs 250 will be inclusive of Rs 100 service charge. There would be no capping, a fixed price shall be charged for the vaccine.
The cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers has crossed 1.37 crore in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.
As per the provisional report till 26th February, 6 pm, a total of 1,37,56,940 vaccine doses have been given through 2,89,320 sessions - 66,37,049 (76.6 %) healthcare workers (HCWs) who got their first dose, 22,04,083 (62.9 %) HCWs who received their second dose and 49,15,808 (47.7 per cent) frontline workers (FLWs) who were administered their first dose.
"Total 2,84,297 vaccine doses were given till 6 pm on 26th February, the 42nd day of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination. Out of which, 1,13,208 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,71,089 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report," the ministry said.
