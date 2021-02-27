COVID-19 vaccine jab price fixed at Rs 250 at private hospitals: Central Government

The Central Government has announced that private Hospitals functioning as COVID vaccination centres may recover a charge subject to a ceiling of Rs. 250 per person per dose. Those visiting government vaccination centres will be vaccinated at no-cost fee. The government, in order to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination capacity, has involved large number of private facilities.

As per the ministry, around 10,000 private hospitals are empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals under CGHS and other private hospitals have been empanelled under state governments.

The dose worth Rs 250 will be inclusive of Rs 100 service charge. There would be no capping, a fixed price shall be charged for the vaccine.