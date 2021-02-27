Coronavirus in Gujarat: Price of vaccine will be Rs 250 in private hospitals, says deputy CM Nitin Patel

Gujarat Government has announced the price of COVID-19 vaccines to be given in the private hospitals while it will be provided free at the government hospitals. The vaccine's cost has been priced at Rs 250 per dose said deputy chief minister Nitin Patel.

The government will initially open 500 Covid-19 vaccination centres in Gujarat for inoculating senior citizens and those with comorbidities from March 1.

“In government run vaccination centres anybody can get vaccinated for free, irrespective of their financial position. For persons going to private facilities, Rs 100 has to be paid as processing fee and the cost of the vaccine will also have to be paid" said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare said while addressing mediapersons at Gandhinagar on 26th February.

He also said that since January 31, 2021, more than 4.07 lakh health workers which accounts to 84 percent of the total health workers and 4.14 lakh frontline workers (77 per cent) have received the first dose of Covid vaccine. Only 1.23 lakh healthcare workers have been given the second dose.