Coronavirus in Gujarat: Price of vaccine will be Rs 250 in private hospitals, says deputy CM Nitin Patel

Gujarat Government has announced the price of COVID-19 vaccines to be given in the private hospitals while it will be provided free at the government hospitals. The vaccine's cost has been priced at Rs 250 per dose said deputy chief minister Nitin Patel.
The government will initially open 500 Covid-19 vaccination centres in Gujarat for inoculating senior citizens and those with comorbidities from March 1.
“In government run vaccination centres anybody can get vaccinated for free, irrespective of their financial position. For persons going to private facilities, Rs 100 has to be paid as processing fee and the cost of the vaccine will also have to be paid" said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare said while addressing mediapersons at Gandhinagar on 26th February.
He also said that since January 31, 2021, more than 4.07 lakh health workers which accounts to 84 percent of the total health workers and 4.14 lakh frontline workers (77 per cent) have received the first dose of Covid vaccine. Only 1.23 lakh healthcare workers have been given the second dose.
The central government is also expected to announce the amount of the vaccination to be paid by the people at private hospitals. If reports are to be believed the price shall be around Rs 250 per dose but there is no official confirmation yet.
The cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers has crossed 1.37 crore in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.
As per the provisional report till 26th February, 6 pm, a total of 1,37,56,940 vaccine doses have been given through 2,89,320 sessions - 66,37,049 (76.6 %) healthcare workers (HCWs) who got their first dose, 22,04,083 (62.9 %) HCWs who received their second dose and 49,15,808 (47.7 per cent) frontline workers (FLWs) who were administered their first dose.
"Total 2,84,297 vaccine doses were given till 6 pm on 26th February, the 42nd day of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination. Out of which, 1,13,208 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,71,089 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report," the ministry said.
