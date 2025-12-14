 Mumbai: Lionel Messi’s Wankhede Event Triggers Heavy Traffic At Marine Drive | Pics
Lionel Messi's arrival at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium led to heavy traffic congestion on Marine Drive. The Mumbai Traffic Police had issued an advisory, urging motorists to plan accordingly due to expected large crowds. Messi’s Mumbai visit is part of his multi-city GOAT India Tour 2025, which also included stops in Kolkata, Hyderabad. The Football icon is set to visit Delhi tomorrow, December 15.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 07:04 PM IST
Mumbai: Traffic movement along Marine Drive was heavily affected on Sunday, December 14, as football legend Lionel Messi arrived at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium as part of his GOAT India Tour 2025. Lionel Messi’s Mumbai visit is part of his multi-city GOAT India Tour 2025, which also included stops in Kolkata, Hyderabad. The Football icon is set to visit Delhi tomorrow, December 15.

Images shared showed a long line of buses, cabs and personal vehicles stuck on the road going towards Wankhede. Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Traffic Police had also alerted motorist to plan their trip accordingly, as a huge crowd is expected near Wankhede Stadium.

"In view of the event at Wankhede Stadium, a big crowd is expected to gather in and around Wankhede Stadium. This may cause disruption in traffic flow. Motorists are advised to plan accordingly. Spectators coming for the event are advised to use public transport," the Traffic Police wrote.

Mumbai Police also issued a detailed traffic advisory to manage vehicular movement in the area. As per the notification, ‘D’ Road was made one-way from west to east, allowing traffic to move only from its junction at N.S. Road (Marine Drive) towards the intersection of ‘E’ and ‘C’ Roads.

In addition, ‘E’ Road was declared one-way in the southbound direction for all vehicles, starting from its junction with ‘D’ Road and continuing up to its meeting point with ‘C’ Road.

In addition to this, entry to several roads is also closed, including Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road (North Bound), Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road (South Bound), Coastal Road (South Bound): Worli, Tardeo to Marine Drive and Coastal Road (North Bound): Marine Drive to Worli, Tardeo.

Mumbai: Lionel Messi's Wankhede Event Triggers Heavy Traffic At Marine Drive | Pics

