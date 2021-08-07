Mumbai: Less than 400 cases reported for fourth consecutive day

For the fourth consecutive day, the city recorded less than 400 Covid cases on Saturday. As many as 331 new cases were reported and five patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Besides, 473 patients were discharged and the positivity rate is at 0.93%. Also, a total of 35,264 tests were conducted.

According to senior BMC officials, the infection rate has dropped by 50% in the last one month.

“We are monitoring the figures closely. We have noticed that most new cases are those who have been travelling. So we advise people to take necessary steps and to not travel unless absolutely necessary,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of public health in the BMC.

“Currently, the situation in Mumbai is stable and the infection rate in less than 1%. However, we are still conducting more than 34,000 tests daily,” Kakani said.

Currently, there are 4,196 active cases in the city and the overall growth rate stands at 0.04%.

Meanwhile, a total of 6,061 new cases were reported and 9,356 patients were discharged in the state on Saturday. The fatality rate in the state stands at 2.1% and 187 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.