COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC inoculates over 10,000 potential super-spreaders in city

Despite the low availability of COVID vaccines, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has already administered more than 10,000 potential super-spreaders in the city. The civic body is paying special attention to potential superspreaders individuals who are at risk in terms of COVID infection as they come into contact with a large number of citizens while providing services.

The civic administration started a special vaccination drive for superspreaders on June 25 and almost every day, from barbershops to the chemist shops, people who are in public services and constant touch with a large number of citizens have been covered.