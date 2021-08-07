COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC inoculates over 10,000 potential super-spreaders in city

Despite the low availability of COVID vaccines, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has already administered more than 10,000 potential super-spreaders in the city. The civic body is paying special attention to potential superspreaders individuals who are at risk in terms of COVID infection as they come into contact with a large number of citizens while providing services.
The civic administration started a special vaccination drive for superspreaders on June 25 and almost every day, from barbershops to the chemist shops, people who are in public services and constant touch with a large number of citizens have been covered.
Among the potential super spreaders, a maximum of 3037 auto-taxi drivers have been given COVID vaccines. They are followed by restaurant employees and society watchmen with 2705 and 1773 respectively. Apart from them, petrol pump employees, maidservants, LPG delivery men, and toll plaza staff. “We have already given the first dose of vaccines 10,597 potentially super-spreaders in the city and the drive will continue,” said a senior official from the Civic Health Department.
Even the NMMC had organized a special vaccination drive for old and destitute women at Premdan Asharam in Airoli where as many as 109 women were vaccinated.